© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rob Schmitt: Both parties' fractures are growing very clear
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • November 10, 2021
Rob Schmitt details the political divides that are growing each day in both the Democratic and Republican parties as a showdown over President Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda looms. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.