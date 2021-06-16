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YARROW (ACHILLEA MILLEFOLIUM LINN.) A PLANT WITH AMAZING SCIENTIFICALLY VALIDATED BENEFITS!
TheWildDoc
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53 views • June 16, 2021
Why do I love Yarrow? I even grow it in our flower garden just outside our house!

In this video, I walk through some of my favorite reasons to use this herb. We also review some of the science behind this plant. This is a great plant for the herbalist's emergency care kits.

From bleeding disorders like excessive menstruation bleeding, to clotting conditions, wound care, thrombosis, vascular inflammation, gut health, nose bleeds, varicose veins, and many more issues may be improved by taking this herb!

Brief descriptions about identification but this video is not intended for identification purposes. We also briefly discuss Yarrow's "poisonous imposter," the deadly Hemlock.

Interested in supplementing with Yarrow? Click here:
https://thewilddoc.com/store/Yarrow-Extract-6-oz-p365894608

Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/yarrow-achillea-millefolium-linn-a-plant-with-amazing-scientifically-validated-benefits/

More Videos:
The Wild Doc’s #1 Plant to Stock Up On for the Coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/e9542f60-b420-406e-917c-9c024f03f5e2

Let’s Talk Honeysuckle!
https://www.brighteon.com/c9f07629-94b9-4a93-922c-16a07c7104c7

*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Keywords
healthgut healthherbsnose bleedswellnessyarrowthrombosisthe wild docwound carevaricose veins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy