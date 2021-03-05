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8 PREDICTIONS FOR THE WORLD IN 2030 BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF)
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63 views • March 05, 2021
8 PREDICTIONS FOR THE WORLD IN 2030 BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF)
I'm putting this here, as a resource for anyone who wants to easily access it, as I found it hard to find this video on the WEF site.
#1 You'll own nothing and you'll be happy
(whatever you want will be delivered by drone)
#2 The USA won't be the world's leading superpower
(A handful of countries will dominate)
#3 You Won't die waiting for an organ donor
(we won't transplant organs, we'll print you a new one)
#4 You'll eat much less meat
(an occasional treat, not a staple. For the good of our environment, and our health)
#5 A Billion people will be displaced by Climate Change
(We'll have to do a better job welcoming and integrating refugees)
#6 Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide
(There will be a global price on Carbon)
#7 You could be preparing to go to Mars
(Scientist will have worked out how to keep you healthy in Space. The start of a journey to find alien life)
#8 Westen values will have been tested to breaking point
(Checks and balances that underpin our democracy must not be forgotten.)
I'd say they are more like GOALS, that PREDICTIONS
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I'm putting this here, as a resource for anyone who wants to easily access it, as I found it hard to find this video on the WEF site.
#1 You'll own nothing and you'll be happy
(whatever you want will be delivered by drone)
#2 The USA won't be the world's leading superpower
(A handful of countries will dominate)
#3 You Won't die waiting for an organ donor
(we won't transplant organs, we'll print you a new one)
#4 You'll eat much less meat
(an occasional treat, not a staple. For the good of our environment, and our health)
#5 A Billion people will be displaced by Climate Change
(We'll have to do a better job welcoming and integrating refugees)
#6 Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide
(There will be a global price on Carbon)
#7 You could be preparing to go to Mars
(Scientist will have worked out how to keep you healthy in Space. The start of a journey to find alien life)
#8 Westen values will have been tested to breaking point
(Checks and balances that underpin our democracy must not be forgotten.)
I'd say they are more like GOALS, that PREDICTIONS
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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