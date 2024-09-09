RT News September 9, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 9, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
At least 15 people are dead and 34 more wounded as the Israeli air force reportedly strikes several cities across Syria. US senator Lindsey Graham spills the beans for NATO, it's all about Ukraine's resources apparently. That's as Kiev once again demands more weapons from its Western partners. Sudan rejects the United Nation’s call for a peace mission to enter the country, slamming the international body for its bias, saying it’s playing into the hands of Sudan’s enemies