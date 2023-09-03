Create New Account
RUSSIA RAINS ROCKETS ON UKRAINIAN FORCES. ZELENSKY SHITS HIS G-STRING
perception is reality
Published 13 hours ago

Ukraine has rebuffed claims made by Western officials over Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive. Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were moving forward in the fightback against Russia. This as Western nations reportedly blamed Kyiv's strategy for the slow progress of the fightback. Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive operation is nearing the three-month mark.
Russia Rains Rockets On Ukrainian Forces; Zelensky Fights Western Backers Over Slow Counteroffensive

