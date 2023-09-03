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RUSSIA RAINS ROCKETS ON UKRAINIAN FORCES. ZELENSKY SHITS HIS G-STRING
perception is reality
perception is reality
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365 views • September 03, 2023

Ukraine has rebuffed claims made by Western officials over Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive. Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were moving forward in the fightback against Russia. This as Western nations reportedly blamed Kyiv's strategy for the slow progress of the fightback. Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive operation is nearing the three-month mark.
Russia Rains Rockets On Ukrainian Forces; Zelensky Fights Western Backers Over Slow Counteroffensive

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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