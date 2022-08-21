the TRAVELING SUN

How?

can there be even 1 video (1 of many)

showing a Shrinking Sun at Sunset or

an Enlarging Sun at Sunrise ?.. if

the Earth is spinning at 1038mph.

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The Earth is Stationary

We are Divine

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