the TRAVELING SUN

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How?
can there be even 1 video (1 of many)
showing a Shrinking Sun at Sunset or
an Enlarging Sun at Sunrise ?.. if
the Earth is spinning at 1038mph.
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The Earth is Stationary
We are Divine
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