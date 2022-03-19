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Wormwood - Nibiru - Planet X: Google Sky HIDING IT again!
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966 views • March 19, 2022
Watchman's Duty.
Wormwood- Nibiru- Planet X Google Sky HIDING IT again!
Google sky is back at it! They have resorted to hiding the red winged planetary system again, it must be getting too close for comfort! See how to check google sky for yourself ...This blacked out rectangle appears in the same part of the sky (Virgo) where the Rev. 12 prophecy happening on sept 23, 2017 unfolds.
Stellarium Web Online Star Map
https://stellarium-web.org/
original link by Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82VZhbgtnVk
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vq2qcp-wormwood-nibiru-planet-x-google-sky-hiding-it-again.html
Wormwood- Nibiru- Planet X Google Sky HIDING IT again!
Google sky is back at it! They have resorted to hiding the red winged planetary system again, it must be getting too close for comfort! See how to check google sky for yourself ...This blacked out rectangle appears in the same part of the sky (Virgo) where the Rev. 12 prophecy happening on sept 23, 2017 unfolds.
Stellarium Web Online Star Map
https://stellarium-web.org/
original link by Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82VZhbgtnVk
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vq2qcp-wormwood-nibiru-planet-x-google-sky-hiding-it-again.html
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