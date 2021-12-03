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ARE YOU A MESSENGER OF GOD?
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32 views • December 03, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Matthew 10:40-42. If we are genuinely pointing people to God, then we become mouthpieces for God's salvation. But the question is: are we sharing the teachings of Jesus with people, even the stronger meat ones paid lip service to in most churches?
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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