NWO: Vatican’s secret societies claim “4 billion ‘useless eaters’ shall be eliminated by 2050!"

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to ThePeoplesVoice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv)
According to former CIA agent, John Coleman, the Committee of 300 and other of the Vatican’s secret societies want to kill “At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050”.
The way the world is conducting itself without Christ, we won’t reach 2050. The Vatican’s secret societies are working together on behalf of the Vatican, which is the real kingpin behind all of this mess, with satan as its god, and want to eliminate God’s greatest creation: the human race.
Seventh-Day
Christians Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.