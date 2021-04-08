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PROPHETIC SIGNS APR 8, 2021 - PRAY FOR OUR ATHLETES
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20 views • April 08, 2021
Israel considers possibility of devastating attack by Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq …. Israel has the ability to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear program …. China becomes first nation on earth to create a digital currency in move that could threaten the global dominance of the US dollar …. Pray for our Christian athletes
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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