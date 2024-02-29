Hunkered Down for the Apocalypse, This is How I’m Protecting My Wealth Reveals Cornell Professor

Dive deep into an engaging conversation with Cornell University's Professor Dave Collum and Daniela Cambone. They dissect crucial topics like the U.S. election, BRICS nations' rise, and the volatile equity market. Collum warns of a looming 60-70% market correction, advising against blind optimism. He predicts a rocky road ahead for the labor market, urging investors to brace for impact. Discover key insights and wealth protection strategies in this gripping discussion.





📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 Student loan debt canceled

3:43 Should schools be this expensive?

6:15 The importance of a degree

10:00 U.S. consumer confidence

13:12 Does the Fed know the real inflation number?

17:50 Outlook of the stock market

19:09 Bubble burst in equities

22:43 Recession & U.S. Election

30:38 How does Dave protect his wealth?

34:30 Gold/Crypto/Bitcoin

39:30 Parenting





