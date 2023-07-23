Superman (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Das Video haben wir extra im Sinn von Andreas angefertigt.Er war und ist ein Superheld, der aufstand, als viele noch im Tiefschlaf steckten.
Er zeigte uns die Welt, wie sie wirklich ist.
Ihm gebührt unser Respekt, Ehre und Dank.
Wir hoffen, dass euch das Video inspiriert und eure Superkraft endlich aktiviert!
Das originale Video von Andreas findet ihr hier:
https://www.wuwox.com/w/8dh8ep8ULxncKT4VipuK9E
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram)
(Info: Superman wurde von Christopher Reeve gespielt und verschied 2004 mit 52 Jahren am Herzversagen)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.