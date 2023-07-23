Create New Account
Superman (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
Das Video haben wir extra im Sinn von Andreas angefertigt.Er war und ist ein Superheld, der aufstand, als viele noch im Tiefschlaf steckten.

Er zeigte uns die Welt, wie sie wirklich ist.

Ihm gebührt unser Respekt, Ehre und Dank.


Wir hoffen, dass euch das Video inspiriert und eure Superkraft endlich aktiviert!


Das originale Video von Andreas findet ihr hier:

https://www.wuwox.com/w/8dh8ep8ULxncKT4VipuK9E


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram)


(Info: Superman wurde von Christopher Reeve gespielt und verschied 2004 mit 52 Jahren am Herzversagen)

censorshipyoutubecommunismtruth911migrationrefugeesrealityalternativekalergiwhite genocidewahrheitkriegzensurweltkriegodyseeftaolhootonwuwox

