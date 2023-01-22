Create New Account
Why You Should Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine Before You Start Taking Turpentine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a day ago

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - https://bit.ly/3gnZpsN

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3yJCFsJ

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Should Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine Before You Start Taking Turpentine!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful detoxifying oil when taken internally and can also treat a wide array of health conditions and symptoms.


But I need to make anyone who is considering using Turpentine or for people who are already using it why you ideally want to be mega dosing with Lugols Iodine for an extended period of time prior to taking Turpentine.


If you want to learn fully about all the reasons why make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine Before You Start Taking Turpentine!" from start to finish NOW!


