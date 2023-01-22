Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - https://bit.ly/3gnZpsN
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X
WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3yJCFsJ
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Why You Should Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine Before You Start Taking Turpentine!
Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful detoxifying oil when taken internally and can also treat a wide array of health conditions and symptoms.
But I need to make anyone who is considering using Turpentine or for people who are already using it why you ideally want to be mega dosing with Lugols Iodine for an extended period of time prior to taking Turpentine.
If you want to learn fully about all the reasons why make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine Before You Start Taking Turpentine!" from start to finish NOW!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.