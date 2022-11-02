https://gnews.org/articles/502313
Summary：10/31/2022 British news agency Sky News: UK sent government pilots to China and accepted Chinese students at UK military colleges in the past. Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak was launching a ban on Chinese institutes at UK universities.
