© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/502313
Summary：10/31/2022 British news agency Sky News: UK sent government pilots to China and accepted Chinese students at UK military colleges in the past. Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak was launching a ban on Chinese institutes at UK universities.