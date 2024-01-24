🇺🇸Trump Crushing GOP Opponents and Joe Biden in the Polls !

The Worse Biden Becomes, the Better Trump Looks! Unhinged Democrats Falsely Label Trump as a Dictator. Trump is No Dictator; He Wants to Give American People More Power.





To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link:

https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!





Our Sponsor - Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

718-869-9020.





Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #gop #bidenomics🤡