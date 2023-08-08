See, O LORD, how they despise me in their church club!

Because of their unholy walk within their church structure, you were left alone and despised in their church club, but they themselves will stand alone saith the LORD in this message of God. Unless you, who are fake, repent while you still can!

You can help this official non profit registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry; www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com





Published on July 31, 2023 by Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC