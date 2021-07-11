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neverlosetruth: Biden's Vaccine Volunteer Murderers at Out In Force, &, Yes, Mandates Will Come, Along W/ More Lockdowns & Mask Mandates, Perhaps As Soon As This Fall (MIRRORED)
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122 views • July 11, 2021
neverlosetruth: Biden's Vaccine Volunteer Murderers at Out In Force, &, Yes, Mandates Will Come, Along W/ More Lockdowns & Mask Mandates, Perhaps As Soon As This Fall (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-07-10_12-39-00:b

I am so done with the lying in this country, accepting it, with all it's destruction ... is very hard.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.

Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth

to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber

to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-health-secretary-absolutely-governments-business-know-who-gets-vaccinated

Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY3l_1Tu6o0

Door to Door in US States, & Toronto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiVdGNk5f5k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0U3NeGA31k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PagQL-dRVww

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgwkTu54Di8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD9NXmSVshI

California Vaccine Pushers
https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413538029050925062

Senator Townsend - No Trespassing
https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1412836781637128193

Psaki - Addresses SC Governor
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1413550557554425864

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/us-heading-for-dangerous-fall-with-surge-in-delta-covid-cases-and-return-of-indoor-mask-mandates.html

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/washington-lawmaker-wears-gold-star-of-david-evoking-nazi-persecution-to-protest-covid-vaccine-mandates/

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/opinions/its-time-to-mandate-vaccination-zelizer/index.html

Psaki - Success In Defeating Virus
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1413553890583269377

CDC
https://twitter.com/i/events/1366508952377192448
Keywords
vaccinemandatesbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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