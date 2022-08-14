Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-is-america-at-the-edge-of-the-precipice/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has given this ‘Word’ to me several times before…. and I knew that it was another Warning! Then this sobering message followed: “You, America and The World, are at the Edge of the Precipice.

If it falls, it will be a very great fall, not to be recovered again.

My People do not understand the seriousness of this fall. They have been mesmerized by false teachings and prophecies, that say all will eventually be okay.