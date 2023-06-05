Create New Account
China no QR code (mark of the beast) no entry, no food
Brideofchrist
Published 21 hours ago

CCP China putting up covid QR code surveillance cameras. Across Shanghai’s Xuhui district, identical cameras are are popping up above shop doors. Three shop owners have told me that they’ve been put up by authorities to check that people are scanning QR codes.'

mark of the beastend timesqr code

