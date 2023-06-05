China no QR code (mark of the beast) no entry, no food

CCP China putting up covid QR code surveillance cameras. Across
Shanghai’s Xuhui district, identical cameras are are popping up above
shop doors. Three shop owners have told me that they’ve been put up by
authorities to check that people are scanning QR codes.'
