Welcome To Proverbs Club.Physical Versus Spiritual Complications.
Proverbs 18:14 (NIV).
14) The human spirit can endure in sickness,
but a crushed spirit who can bear?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Most physical maladies can be successfully tolerated.
Spiritual maladies are nebulous and distressing.
