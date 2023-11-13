⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 November 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the active actions of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled four attacks launched by the assault groups of the 30th, 54th, and 57th mechanised brigades of the enemy close to Zagoruykovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 160 troops killed and wounded, as well as two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, strikes of helicopters, artillery fire repelled four attacks launched by the assault groups of the 24th and 63rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, and 15th National Guard Regiment close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy's losses amounted to 150 troops and one motor vehicle.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces jointly with aviation and artillery repelled two enemy attacks close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, the Russian troops inflicted fire damage on the 28th mechanised and 77th airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 241st territorial defence brigade close to Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The total enemy losses over the past day amounted to 205 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, as well as two UAV control points.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery caused fire damage to the clusters of manpower of the 72nd mechanised and 79th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nikolskoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses amounted to 100 troops, three pick-up trucks, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) was repelled by the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire.

▫️ Also, a cluster of manpower and hardware of the 117th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU north of Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region) was hit by fire. The enemy's losses included up to 40 servicemen and two motor vehicles.

◽️ In Kherson direction, the enemy suffered losses of up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two pick-up trucks, and two Msta-B howitzers as a result of complex fire damage.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

Ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Raigorodka, Sergeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Novye Lageri(Kherson region).

📊 In total, 534 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,881 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,383 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,183 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,073 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,237 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.