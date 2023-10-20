Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greg Kelly: 'Put my neighbor in charge, he could be the President'
channel image
NewsClips
3742 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Greg Kelly breaks down the 'madman theory' in politics, rips Biden apart for not being properly prepared in Israel, questions who's actually running the country for President Joe Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket