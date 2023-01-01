Compost Tumbler - Part 1 [CC]

We finally put together our compost tumbler! This is the first video done on the first day, so stay tuned for more updates on the progress of the compost!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.