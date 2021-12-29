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Roger Stone: Bottom-up to Fix 2020 Elex & Republic – Ledger Report 1209
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68 views • December 29, 2021
The governments’ (federal, state and local) attacks on Liberty in the name of battling a virus that has a near 99% survival rate is the latest, greatest threat to this Constitutional Republic in our nation’s history. But this assault on the founding document has been unfolding for many decades. Are we past the point of no return? In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger finds rays of hope and avenues toward a return to the Rule of Law as he speaks with the incomparable Roger Stone. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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