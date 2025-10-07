BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
高市首相日本に新時代の幕開けかそれともトロイの木馬の到来？アメリカ軍事専門家のマイケルヨンが分析
ばあちゃんからヒーラ裏チャン
ばあちゃんからヒーラ裏チャン
36 views • 1 day ago

高市首相は、予想外の勝利で、日本の政治情勢に大きな変化をもたらすだろう。とアメリカでは報道されていますが、実際はどうでしょう。その最終評価は？日本初の首相高市早苗はトロイの木馬、日本国憲法第９条を廃棄、移民の問題〇ボラ研究やその類のことに大賛成です。


高市首相は、予想外の勝利で、日本の政治情勢に大きな変化をもたらすだろう。とアメリカでは報道されていますが、実際はどうでしょう。その最終評価は？マイケルヨンの見解


ユーチューブの関連動画は↓から

https://youtu.be/qK7JPhJ3Poc


 ユーチューブ→https://www.youtube.com/@grandmatohealer

X →　https://x.com/grandmatoheal

ランブル（rumble English subtitle）→　https://rumble.com/c/c-7766270

ブライテオン (Brighteon English subtitle) →　https://www.brighteon.com/channels/grandmatohealer/home

サブスタック(Substack) →

https://grandmatohealer.substack.com/?r=1vq4k9&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist

オフィシャルライン→

https://lin.ee/zWZStkP


チャンネル登録、いいねボタンよろしく！

