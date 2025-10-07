高市首相日本に新時代の幕開けかそれともトロイの木馬の到来？アメリカ軍事専門家のマイケルヨンが分析

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
高市首相は、予想外の勝利で、日本の政治情勢に大きな変化をもたらすだろう。とアメリカでは報道されていますが、実際はどうでしょう。その最終評価は？日本初の首相高市早苗はトロイの木馬、日本国憲法第９条を廃棄、移民の問題〇ボラ研究やその類のことに大賛成です。
高市首相は、予想外の勝利で、日本の政治情勢に大きな変化をもたらすだろう。とアメリカでは報道されていますが、実際はどうでしょう。その最終評価は？マイケルヨンの見解
ユーチューブの関連動画は↓から
Links
SNS
ユーチューブ→https://www.youtube.com/@grandmatohealer
X → https://x.com/grandmatoheal
ランブル（rumble English subtitle）→ https://rumble.com/c/c-7766270
ブライテオン (Brighteon English subtitle) → https://www.brighteon.com/channels/grandmatohealer/home
サブスタック(Substack) →
https://grandmatohealer.substack.com/?r=1vq4k9&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
オフィシャルライン→
チャンネル登録、いいねボタンよろしく！