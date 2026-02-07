COMET PIZZA 🍕 ON FOOD CHANNEL

What are the chances that this was on the 9th season on the 9th episode?





I know oysters and clams are part of the a code word but i cant remember what it means...drugs,viagra,undeveloped organ?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gViN6xLxxN8





https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/zd3pzp/these_are_the_instagram_posts_of_james_alefantis/





https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@rebelskum/james-alefantis-once-public-instagram-jimmycomet-now-preserved-on-steemit-blockchain





https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pi07h9/daily_reminder_owner_of_comet_ping_pong_name/





https://www.sott.net/article/336278-The-pizzagate-files-Whos-that-in-James-Alefantiss-Instagram-profile-pic





https://kiwifarms.st/threads/2025-jeffrey-epstein-files.213215/page-288





https://grokipedia.com/page/pizzagate_conspiracy_theory





https://4rchive.org/v/thread/732129373





https://www.conservapedia.com/Pizzagate





https://ecency.com/pizzagate/@rebelskum/james-alefantis-once-public-instagram-jimmycomet-now-preserved-on-steemit-blockchain





https://www.tiktok.com/discover/james-alefantis-archive-instagram





https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/10raphx/pizzagate_is_james_alefantis_rothschild_the_owner/





https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=59526





https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/8scenz/nearly_every_child_featured_on_james_alefantis/