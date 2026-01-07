BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kupyansk Crucible: Elite Ukrainian Units Struggle as Russian Pincer Tightens
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 3 days ago

The Kupyansk Crucible: Elite Ukrainian Units Struggle As Russian Pincer Tightens

Hostilities in the Sumy region are intensifying daily. Units of the Russian military group ‘Sever’ have captured Grabovskoye, a settlement located in the border zone.

This settlement could potentially serve as a springboard for an advance westward toward the regional center, the city of Sumy. Thus, a southern pincer movement is forming around the city. However, Ukrainian troops have a developed network of fortifications in this area. For this reason, a rapid advance may not be possible.

Russian troops achieved a significant tactical victory on the front line in the Kupyansk area. They took positions in the northern part of Kurilovka. Fierce fighting is currently underway for control of the settlement itself.

Russian troops are advancing towards the outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovaya. This would enable them to close the encirclement. The Ukrainians must rotate their troops and logistics across the river because all the bridges have been either captured or destroyed.

In Kupyansk, the situation has stabilized for the time being. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have significantly slowed their offensive due to depleted assault operation resources. By January 6, fighting had intensified north of the city. Ukrainian troops managed to break into Kondrashovka. Currently, the control of the village is roughly 50/50, with the southern part under Ukrainian control and the northern part under Russian control. Realizing that a frontal assault would not work, the Ukrainian command decided to focus on encirclement. However, they have not yet achieved significant success.

All of the most “elite” and combat-ready units of the Ukrainian army have been concentrated on this section of the front. The operation includes foreign mercenary units from the NGU’s Khartia Corps and the 425th Assault Regiment. These units are receiving practical and medical support from the GUR special forces, special operations forces, and the Kupyansk tactical group.

According to reports from January 6, the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack on the northern part of the front near Pokrovsk. The 20th and 14th brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard launched an offensive in Rodninskoe. Ukrainian units were spotted in basements in the western part of the city.

Russian troops were observed advancing on the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reports from January 5 indicate that advanced assault groups broke through Ukrainian fortifications near the village of Filiya. As a result of the operation, key heights in the area were captured.

The Ukrainian command is trying to act asymmetrically. The main focus of both sides is now on the battle for Kupyansk. Meanwhile, they are attempting to advance in other areas, such as the Pokrovsk region. However, the Russian army’s offensive front remains wide, stretching from the Sumy region to the Zaporizhzhia region.

https://southfront.press/the-kupyansk-crucible/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy