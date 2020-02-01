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Coronavirus Update*USA Quarantine Locations Selected*Mass 1st Case Confirmed*
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Vaultteam6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMpe5NVZ3Sk&feature=emb_logo
Dr Paul Cotrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeR9i4BNTTY
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/proof-the-novel-coronavirus-infecting-the-world-is-a-military-bio-weapon-developed-by-china-s-army
https://twitter.com/TonyDeJonker/status/1223720244197412865/photo/1
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200201-sitrep-12-ncov.pdf?sfvrsn=273c5d35_2
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/01/top-who-official-says-not-too-late-to-stop-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.27.20018952v1
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3048566/china-reports-outbreak-deadly-bird-flu-among-chickens-hunan
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/second-chinese-city-bars-residents-leaving-their-homes-hong-kong-workers-demand-city
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7952487/Communities-China-threaten-cull-residents-pets-coronavirus.html
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3048558/fears-coronavirus-spreading-locally-hong-kong
https://twitter.com/SenRubioPress/status/1223370856581255169
https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/warning-coronavirus-may-resurface-in-healed-patients-spread-from-unaffected-persons-585102
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm/status/1223694412288532481
https://www.wcvb.com/article/first-case-of-wuhan-coronavirus-confirmed-in-boston-man-massachusetts-health-officials-say/30737921#
https://www.pix11.com/news/local-news/nyc-reports-first-person-under-investigation-for-coronavirus
https://time.com/5774516/coronavirus-kids/
https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHS?src=hashtag_click
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell
https://twitter.com/sherifink/status/1223713235133763585?s=19
https://twitter.com/sqliam/status/1223720362447228928
https://twitter.com/MiraclEuphoria/status/1223718534313725952
https://twitter.com/Fxhedgers/status/1223722083709931520?s=19
https://twitter.com/KlatuBaradaNiko/status/1223715283556134912
https://twitter.com/coronavirus_en/status/1223722925657939968
https://www.n-tv.de/panorama/Achter-Coronavirus-Fall-in-Bayern-bestaetigt-article21549940.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan%27s_Run_(film)
http://www.deagel.com/
http://www.deagel.com/country/
Deagel YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/deagelvideo/videos
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Vaultteam6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMpe5NVZ3Sk&feature=emb_logo
Dr Paul Cotrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeR9i4BNTTY
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/proof-the-novel-coronavirus-infecting-the-world-is-a-military-bio-weapon-developed-by-china-s-army
https://twitter.com/TonyDeJonker/status/1223720244197412865/photo/1
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200201-sitrep-12-ncov.pdf?sfvrsn=273c5d35_2
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/01/top-who-official-says-not-too-late-to-stop-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.27.20018952v1
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3048566/china-reports-outbreak-deadly-bird-flu-among-chickens-hunan
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/second-chinese-city-bars-residents-leaving-their-homes-hong-kong-workers-demand-city
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7952487/Communities-China-threaten-cull-residents-pets-coronavirus.html
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3048558/fears-coronavirus-spreading-locally-hong-kong
https://twitter.com/SenRubioPress/status/1223370856581255169
https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/warning-coronavirus-may-resurface-in-healed-patients-spread-from-unaffected-persons-585102
https://twitter.com/darkcityfm/status/1223694412288532481
https://www.wcvb.com/article/first-case-of-wuhan-coronavirus-confirmed-in-boston-man-massachusetts-health-officials-say/30737921#
https://www.pix11.com/news/local-news/nyc-reports-first-person-under-investigation-for-coronavirus
https://time.com/5774516/coronavirus-kids/
https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHS?src=hashtag_click
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell
https://twitter.com/sherifink/status/1223713235133763585?s=19
https://twitter.com/sqliam/status/1223720362447228928
https://twitter.com/MiraclEuphoria/status/1223718534313725952
https://twitter.com/Fxhedgers/status/1223722083709931520?s=19
https://twitter.com/KlatuBaradaNiko/status/1223715283556134912
https://twitter.com/coronavirus_en/status/1223722925657939968
https://www.n-tv.de/panorama/Achter-Coronavirus-Fall-in-Bayern-bestaetigt-article21549940.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan%27s_Run_(film)
http://www.deagel.com/
http://www.deagel.com/country/
Deagel YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/deagelvideo/videos
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