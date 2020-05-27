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** Virginia Governor Northam Orders Mask Use After Photos Show Him Mask-Free On Virginia Beach ** Laura Ingraham - 26/May/2020
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15 views • May 27, 2020
** Tyrannical Democrat Governors Ignore Their Own Lockdown Rules
** Left’s Coronavirus Hypocrisy Exposed
** Virginia Constitution: Article 1, Section 1:
That all men are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into a state of Society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity that all power is vested in, and consequently derived from, the people, that magistrates are their trustees and servants, and at all times amenable to them.
** Left’s Coronavirus Hypocrisy Exposed
** Virginia Constitution: Article 1, Section 1:
That all men are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into a state of Society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity that all power is vested in, and consequently derived from, the people, that magistrates are their trustees and servants, and at all times amenable to them.
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