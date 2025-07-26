AI Government In The Shadows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walk and Talk about AI Government being built via AI Governance with airports and immigration being used to usher in digital entry systems , Evisas , Egates , Digital Resident Permits. The establishment using Age Verification for accessing porn sites , To so call stop the children accessing porn and promoting digital ID's to stop illegal immigration but are really excuses to bring in the digital ID control grid . Also ongoing migrant hotels agenda and government response to moving migrants to other hotels and migrants refusing . Some solutions for emergencies .