Putin's Revenge On Satanic Cabal: Ukraine And US Suffer, Putin Builds Alliances And Ends The Dollar

As Ukraine’s ship is sinking, America’s ship is going down WITH them.



BRICS is officially in the works of creating their own currency that would kill our economy for GOOD.

Ed Szall joins to expand on these issues, & to call out congress for NOT having a plan to keep America SECURE!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP

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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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