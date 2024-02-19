Scott Ritter: "Israel is in MAJOR TROUBLE! Iran is PLANNING TO ATTACK!"

Scott Ritter in an in-depth analysis of Iran's ascent as a formidable power in the Middle East. This comprehensive exploration covers Iran's strategic alliance with Russia, its challenge to U.S. and Israeli dominance, and its expanding influence across the region. Discover how Iran's military advancements, religious outreach, and diplomatic maneuvers are reshaping the geopolitical landscape. Dive into this intricate web of power, strategy, and conflict to understand the new dynamics of Middle Eastern politics and what it means for global stability.
Mirrored - Inner Vision
