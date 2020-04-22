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Venezuela Fallen into Utter Hell!! Riots, Looting, Shortages and Shootings!!
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183 views • April 22, 2020
Reports coming from Venezuela the whole country fallen into Utter Chaos & Hell as Riots & protest break out in every city as the government raises the price for food, water & gas and during the same time they are running out of EVERYTHING! And new reports saying government forces are now using live ammunition against the people!!
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