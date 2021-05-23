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Lawyer and an activist sharing the messages he gets bout the jab
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120 views • May 23, 2021
Here is Rogan O'Handly sharing the messages he gets from people getting affected from people who have received the vax or have taken it then selves.
P.s guys I have so much I want to share and I will do my best to share something new daily. Please share.. please like.. please subscribe.. most importantly stay safe and prayed up. Much love guys
P.s guys I have so much I want to share and I will do my best to share something new daily. Please share.. please like.. please subscribe.. most importantly stay safe and prayed up. Much love guys
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