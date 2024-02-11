Controlled Opposition - Red Flags

Information to reveal controlled opposition used to establish the Narrative, expose threats, and direct Conspiracies where the Elite want them to go. Age old set of tricks that work. Yes, in the USA as well. They want you to take "Action" so the Deep State can throw you in prison or worst. Just look at January 6th and COVID.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.