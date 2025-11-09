Digital prison: How cashless society ends your freedom - Catherine Austin Fitts

Digital prison: How cashless society ends your freedom

A move to an all-digital financial system isn't about innovation—it's about installing a "total control system," says Catherine Austin Fitts.

💬 "You can combine controlling people's financial transactions using AI and software with social credit systems that basically say, you know, if you don't do what we say, then you can't leave your house," she stresses.

Imagine if during the lockdowns, the government could have micromanaged your compliance by turning your finances on or off.

This is the real endgame: not a new currency, but the end of financial freedom itself.