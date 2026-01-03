© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chosen's Jesus Actor Jonathan Roumie DENIED Communion for Kneeling
Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, has revealed in a new interview that a priest refused him Communion because he chose to kneel and receive on the tongue. In a conversation with Fr. Mike Schmitz, Roumie explained that he felt a strong prompting from the Holy Spirit to deepen his reverence for the Eucharist by returning to the traditional posture. The refusal was a startling moment, but instead of backing down, he says it only solidified his commitment to continue receiving in this manner.
