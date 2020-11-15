U.S. RIGGED VOTING MACHINE & SOFTWARE EXPOSED -- MUST SEE 11/15/20 SUN MORN FUTURES

Just caught this moments ago and was astonished, but not surprised. Attorney Sidney Powell was on Sunday Morning Futures and breaks down to Maria whats coming (likely this week) including kick-backs to conspirators and the big spotlight on Peter Neffenger, President of Smartmatic - the software used by those un-trusty Dominion voting machines, now on Biden's transition team.For YEARS I've spoke out against these fixed voting machines of numerous brands and makes still being used across the web and gotten ZERO responses. Republicans KNEW they were bad and have been making the rounds on all the Fox and other shows stating they KNEW fraud would happen-- yet did nothing to insure our vote integrity. Powell reflects my disgust on this.Here's the both segments making the entire interview from this morning's Sunday Morning Futures show.Smartmatic - A London based multi-International company that specializes in building and implementing electronic voting systems. The company also produces smart cities solutions, identity management systems for civil registration and authentication products for government applications.voting machines, software, Peter Neffenger, Sunday Morning Futures, Smartmatic, Attorney Sidney Powell, Dominion, voter fraud, Maria Bartiromo, fixed election, lawsuit, Trump