X22 REPORT Ep. 2866b - How Do You Navigate Around Corrupt [FBI]/[DOJ], Stealth Bomber, Stage & Trap Set

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2866b - Sept 4, 2022
How Do You Navigate Around Corrupt [FBI]/[DOJ], Stealth Bomber, Stage & Trap Set
The [DS] is now left with only one option, force the people to comply, Trump and the patriots have brought the [DS] down this path so everyone can see who and what they really are, traitors. The [DS] is now building the narrative, this will backfire on them. How do you navigate around a corrupt [FBI]/[DOJ], stealth bomber, the trap has been set. This is the biggest sting operation the world has ever seen, this will not end well for the [DS].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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