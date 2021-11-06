© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ryan Cole Reports a Shocking Increase in the Number and Severity of Cancers from Covid-19 Vaccines
Follow
2
Share
Report
162 views • November 06, 2021
Del Bigtree of the High Wire interviews Ryan Cole, MD, Board Certified Pathologist, who is reporting a large increase in the number of cancers and also a shocking increase in the growth of these cancers for those who have received the Covid-19 vaccines. This is an excerpt of the longer version available on thehighwire.com with Del Bigtree. Please visit Del's website to view the entire interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.