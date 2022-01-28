Mockingbird Media Blackout Of Canada: Truckers Push Through Into Ottawa & It's Glorious!

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This footage finished with:
First of the MASSIVE convoy of truckers appears in the Capital Ottawa and surrounds the Parliament building.
Imagine what the scenes will be like on Saturday when they all arrive?!
Word is, and right on que:
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau isolates himself for 5 days after learning of COVID exposure as a trucking convoy approaches Ottawa, the capital of the country.
Mirrored - SettingBrushfires