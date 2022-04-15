Miles Guo: If Taiwan can’t hold, Japan will be doomed

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4/14/2022 Miles Guo: The Ye family’s forces in Guangdong have been destroyed by Xi. If Taiwan can’t hold, Japan will be doomed. Citizens of the New Federal State of China will be the most noble, most respectable, most secure, and most promising Chinese in the future. The Hong Kong dollar may collapse at the end of this year or early next year