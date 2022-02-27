Russian Police Detain Hundreds at Anti-War Protests Across the Country

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02/24/2022 Russian police detained at least 1400 people at anti-war protests that took place in 51 Russian cities, the OVD-Info protest monitor said as of Thursday evening. From Moscow to St. Petersburg, protesters chanted “no to war” after Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.