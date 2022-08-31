Why I Don’t Take Vitamin C or Vitamin D

You want to know if Vitamin D and C in synthetic/pill form is toxic. You might not like the answer, but this is the "cliff's notes" of why I don't take it -- but I get plenty of both vitamins.

1. The graphic Robyn mentioned on consolidating supplement industry: https://drnealsmoller.com/rant/the-14-mega-corporations-that-own-your-supplement-brand/

2. The substack article (make sure to subscribe!) where you can read this same content: https://robynopenshaw.substack.com/p/dear-greensmoothiegirl-are-vitamin

3. The Free Video Masterclass (6 short videos) "Cliff's Notes" on Robyn's 28-year journey to a whole-foods, mostly-plant-based diet, to love food on the other side as much as you love the food you eat now: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/12-steps/

4. The Free Video Masterclass "Cliff's Notes" on human detoxification (4 short videos): https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/

5. Please consider subscribing for $10/month, if my work is valuable to you. At the bottom of any Substack post, thank you!: https://robynopenshaw.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Frobynopenshaw.substack.com%2Fp%2Fdear-greensmoothiegirl-are-vitamin





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.