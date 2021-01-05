JSOM | ORTHOMOLECULAR MEDICINE AND CORONAVIRUS DISEASE: HISTORICAL BASIS FOR NUTRITIONAL TREATMENT

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DrsViewsOnVaccines
2117 subscribers
December 12, 2020
Andrew W. Saul, PhD, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, presents to the 2nd Annual Meeting of The Japanese Society for Orthomolecular Medicine. Dr. Saul's presentation is titled Orthomolecular Medicine and Coronavirus Disease: Historical Basis for Nutritional Treatment and was given remotely in October 2020.
Vitamin C Treatment for COVID-19 Being Silenced:
https://bit.ly/2Wc2ajv