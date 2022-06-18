© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Spoken Words Or Wise Words.
Proverbs 18:4 (NIV).
4 The words of the mouth are deep waters,
but the fountain of wisdom is a rushing stream.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Spoken words are ubiquitous.
Words of Wisdom are kinetic.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8k7hdk
#words #mouth #deep #waters #fountain #wisdom #rushing #stream