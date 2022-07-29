Sabrina Barnett helps people access positive, permanent shifts in their quality of life. She teaches you how to upscale your confidence to access your power in life and gain personal productivity. Design a life that is not limited by past hard wiring. Sabrina takes you step to step by helping you create power, freedom, and full self-expression, resulting in profound breakthroughs and positive transformation. Sabrina Barnett’s journey has consisted of over 25 years of travel to the Amazon, China, India, the jungles of Africa, deep into the Native Reservations, numerous healing retreats around the world, weeks in silent meditation, Avatar training, decades of reading dozens of self-help books, in-depth courses on communication and wisdom training, creating a plethora of knowledge which enabled her to discover entirely new possibilities to expand and deepen her profound journey. Sabrina now helps you redefine what is possible in your life. She is no stranger to the spotlight. She has graced hundreds of editorials, Sports Illustrated photo shoots, and runways worldwide as a Top Model. Through the years Sabrina has been featured on ABC, and NBC and has hosted award shows. She empowers women as a World Champion Polo Player, and Speaker and is a Lead Singer/Songwriter of the Native Luv Band. The Tranquility Project is a compilation of songs helping to delete programs from our past creating emotional freedom written with a healing frequency tone, manifesting great inner harmony and relaxation. https://sabrinabarnett.com/