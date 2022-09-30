Ukraine Update September 30, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the positions of the units of foreign mercenaries from the 'Foreign Legion' deployed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of up to 80 militants.

💥 Fire attack launched at a provisional base of 2nd Battalion from 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region) has resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian servicemen and 14 units of military equipment.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 6 AFU command post, including the command posts of 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and 14th Mechanized Brigade deployed near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), as well as 87 artillery units, 198 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 1 rocket battery of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems has been neutralized near Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region) within the counter-battery warfare.

◽️ 1 artillery battery of U.S.-manufactured M777 howitzers has been neutralized near Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 1 platoon of Giatsint large-caliber guns has been destroyed near Yevgenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 9 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Kolomiytsevo (Dnepropetrovsk region), Kotlyaryovo, Bereznegovatoye and Shevchenkovo (Nikolayev region), Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), as well as near Kramatorsk and Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system has been destroyed near Vladimirovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and 1 Ukrainian Su-24 near Kaluga (Nikolayev region).

💥 Air defense facilities have neutralized 8 unmanned aerial vehicles near Aleksandrovka (Nikolayev region), Bruskininskoye, Rayskoye, Sadok (Kherson region), Yasenpvka (Lugansk People's Republic), Pavlovka and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, 17 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and 1 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missile have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Kherson.

- Russian Military of Defense