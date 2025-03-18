BREAKING: CEASEFIRE ENDS, GENOCIDE CONTINUES! - Israel Goes On Rampage Killing Hundreds Of Children

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the end of the fake Israel-Hamas "ceasefire" as Israel rains bombs down over Gaza and throughout Palestine killing around 400 civilians, at least half of whom are women and children.

As Trump annexes Palestine to build resorts and an amusement park, the scripted genocide continues and the world moves closer to all out global conflict and war.

Syria has been taken over as 1980s CIA documents claimed by Wahabi terrorists armed and funded by Israel as Alawites, Sunnis and Christians are tortured and murdered in the streets.

Yemen remains under attack as Houthis face off against the US military and Israel, destroying shipping paths and endangering the food supply.

Mass migration is kicking off due to this scripted event and the world moves closer to a war with Iran, one of Russia and China's top allies.

This shifts the world closer to a Great Reset based on emergency orders as well as gives Israel their "Greater Israel Project" outcome.

What we're witnessing is entirely manufactured and has been for decades. It's pure evil and the real war is on humanity itself.





Get prepared now. Trump is owned like every president. That's why it was a "national security issue" releasing the so-called Epstein files. He was a Mossad blackmail agent. The JFK files will have similar problems, distracting us from who really runs the show.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025