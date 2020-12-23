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UFOS AND ALIENS ARE REAL ISRAEL 2020
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708 views • December 23, 2020
Former Space Minister of Israel just let the cat out of the bag UFOs and Aliens are real and that they are here and Donald Trump knows about it!
article:
https://www.jpost.com/omg/former-israeli-space-security-chief-says-aliens-exist-humanity-not-ready-651405
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article:
https://www.jpost.com/omg/former-israeli-space-security-chief-says-aliens-exist-humanity-not-ready-651405
Links to Follow me on:
Rizzle: https://rizzle.tv/u/theoutlier
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/BakiTheHammer/
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/frankthetank89
Gab https://gab.com/Buffalo_Goku
Minds https://www.minds.com/Buffalo_Goku/
Cash app $FrancisCordeiraJr
https://streamlabs.com/frankiecordeirajr/v2
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